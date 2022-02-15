Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IBTX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 127,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,166. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

