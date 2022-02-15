Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of SGU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

