Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 98.0%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,609. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.