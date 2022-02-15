Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,608. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 57.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

