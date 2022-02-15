Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “
Shares of NYSE CEPU traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,608. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.41.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.