Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the January 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

BMO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,136. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,307,000 after purchasing an additional 244,424 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,711,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

