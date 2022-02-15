HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $4.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
HFC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 2,097,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.