HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $4.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,950,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after buying an additional 571,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,554,000 after buying an additional 239,937 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,527,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,620,000 after buying an additional 328,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HFC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 2,097,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.