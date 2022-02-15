Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post sales of $436.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.54 million to $477.92 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 813,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 424,400 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

