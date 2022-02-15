Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quantum (QMCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2022 – Quantum was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Quantum was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/10/2022 – Quantum had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00.

2/9/2022 – Quantum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. "

1/6/2022 – Quantum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2021 – Quantum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 729,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,690. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quantum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

