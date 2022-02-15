Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.57 Million

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report $259.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.34 million and the highest is $263.24 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 479,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $135.61.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

