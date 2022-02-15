Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 695,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

