Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven Kelly Greer Sells 6,226 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Kelly Greer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00.

Shares of GL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 527,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,399. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after acquiring an additional 231,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Globe Life by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after buying an additional 224,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

