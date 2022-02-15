PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Acquires 60,982 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 60,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Farhad Nanji bought 35,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.02 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Farhad Nanji bought 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 393,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

