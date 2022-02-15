FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. 32,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,283. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.56.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
