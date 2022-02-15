GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,615.0 days.
GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$20.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.