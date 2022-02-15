GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,615.0 days.

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$20.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

