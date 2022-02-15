Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.23

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 52367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

