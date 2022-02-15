The Sandbox 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $4.31 or 0.00009764 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.59 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00069837 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 294.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00346949 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 143.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,319,452 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

