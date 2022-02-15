PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $595,911.55 and $1,319.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.34 or 0.07080104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.47 or 1.00062688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

