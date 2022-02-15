Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. 1,814,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

