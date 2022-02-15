WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $290.44 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $290.44 million and $20.92 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

