CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,108. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.50. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

