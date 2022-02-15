Short Interest in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Expands By 53.7%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 409,200 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 38,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,373. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

