Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22,257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $189.53. 2,873,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,119. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

