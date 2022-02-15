Short Interest in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rises By 59.2%

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CCMP traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.54. 294,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,687. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,846,000 after buying an additional 333,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $59,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth $30,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

