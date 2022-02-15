Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEGRO (SGRO)

SEGRO (LON: SGRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,725 ($23.34) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,310 ($17.73).

1/5/2022 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,350 ($18.27) to GBX 1,600 ($21.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SGRO traded up GBX 26 ($0.35) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,261 ($17.06). 1,437,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,342.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,301.23. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of £15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

