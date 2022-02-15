Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 49,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

