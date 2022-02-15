Insights Network Market Cap Hits $7.06 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 135.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $135.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00105965 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,734,041 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

