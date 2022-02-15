$0.24 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,156,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,463. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.