Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $19.00

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in América Móvil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in América Móvil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after buying an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

