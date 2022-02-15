Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $19.00

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
América Móvil stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
