Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Down 42.6% in January

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 418,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CPOP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,222. Pop Culture Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

