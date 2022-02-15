GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 251,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,360. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
