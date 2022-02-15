GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 251,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,360. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

