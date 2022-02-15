Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in January

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ENPC remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. Executive Network Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

