Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BL. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of BL stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. 1,229,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,160. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

