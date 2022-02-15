Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.39. 25,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

