Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

