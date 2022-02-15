Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.

NSANY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 75,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

