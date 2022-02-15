Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. IDEX reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

IEX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $191.27. The company had a trading volume of 644,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,969. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $188.15 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.