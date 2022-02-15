CloakCoin Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $7,060.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,762,566 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

