Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $72.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $281.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.53 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 678,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

