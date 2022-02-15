International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. International Paper reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE IP traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. 2,769,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,951. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $3,713,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

