Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,743. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 159,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

