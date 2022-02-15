Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:ETO remained flat at $$29.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 61,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,478. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
