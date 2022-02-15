Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:ETO remained flat at $$29.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 61,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,478. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.