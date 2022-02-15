Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

MTTWF remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.