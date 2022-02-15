EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $108.39. 96,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

