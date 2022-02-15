EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.
NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NPO stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $108.39. 96,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.59.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
