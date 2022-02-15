Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SFIX traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 140,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

