Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.93.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $5.85 on Thursday, hitting $168.06. 1,384,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,883. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.