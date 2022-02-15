Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 billion-$69.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.08 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.03. 309,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.