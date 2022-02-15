Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €82.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($93.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NDA traded down €3.83 ($4.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €98.42 ($111.84). The company had a trading volume of 175,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €62.20 ($70.68) and a 52 week high of €102.95 ($116.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

