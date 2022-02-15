Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LMRMF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 10,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

