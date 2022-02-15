Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LMRMF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 10,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

