Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 8,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

