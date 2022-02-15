Morgan Stanley Boosts Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €122.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

